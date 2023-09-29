Sign up
Previous
Photo 4238
Out for lunch
Again!!
Lovely lunch out celebrating a birthday.
Couldn’t fit us all in very well but you get the gist.
Sorry no time to comment tonight as I’ve been out doing a shop so I can watch the golf tomorrow!
What a great start in the Ryder Cup for Europe.
Just got to pop out briefly to have our covid & flu jabs in the morning in the village.
29th September 2023
29th Sep 23
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5049
photos
131
followers
118
following
1161% complete
View this month »
12
3
1
365
iPhone XS
29th September 2023 1:56pm
friends
birthday
lunch
iut
Casablanca
ace
Looks like great fun!
September 29th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice group photo.
September 29th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice group photo
September 29th, 2023
