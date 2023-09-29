Previous
Out for lunch by happypat
Photo 4238

Out for lunch

Again!!

Lovely lunch out celebrating a birthday.

Couldn’t fit us all in very well but you get the gist.

Sorry no time to comment tonight as I’ve been out doing a shop so I can watch the golf tomorrow!
What a great start in the Ryder Cup for Europe.

Just got to pop out briefly to have our covid & flu jabs in the morning in the village.
29th September 2023 29th Sep 23

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1161% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Looks like great fun!
September 29th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice group photo.
September 29th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice group photo
September 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise