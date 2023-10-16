Previous
Up, up & away! by happypat
Up, up & away!

Lovely blue sky & so many planes criss crossing across the sky.

We forget when it’s cloudy how much air traffic still traverses our skies everyday.
16th October 2023

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Pat Knowles
Lesley
Oh I love to see these. Adventures ahead!
October 16th, 2023  
