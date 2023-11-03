Previous
Autumn colours by happypat
Photo 4262

Autumn colours

I was just thinking to myself as I walked back from veggie shop today that I hadn’t taken a 365 photo when as I crossed the main road I saw the trees looking lovely against a stormy sky.

The seat is a favourite if a young man who every day walks round the village & stops there to have a rest.
I was a bit late today so missed him.

The veggie shop guy was not happy as he was supposed to have a triple bypass on Wednesday & when he rang in first thing they told him it was cancelled…… not good enough when he had to close the shop all week. Very disappointing for anyone in such a position. Third time it’s happened too.
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1167% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

carol white ace
Lovely autumn colours and composition.Fav😊
November 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise