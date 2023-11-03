Autumn colours

I was just thinking to myself as I walked back from veggie shop today that I hadn’t taken a 365 photo when as I crossed the main road I saw the trees looking lovely against a stormy sky.



The seat is a favourite if a young man who every day walks round the village & stops there to have a rest.

I was a bit late today so missed him.



The veggie shop guy was not happy as he was supposed to have a triple bypass on Wednesday & when he rang in first thing they told him it was cancelled…… not good enough when he had to close the shop all week. Very disappointing for anyone in such a position. Third time it’s happened too.