Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4278
Backs to the sun girls!
Connie has no interest in sheep thank you very much.
She was rooting about in the hedge bottom while I took this photo.
A lovely cold day with clear blue sky but a muddy walk.
The other end of the show field.
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5090
photos
126
followers
115
following
1172% complete
View this month »
4271
4272
4273
4274
4275
4276
4277
4278
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
24th November 2023 2:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunshine
,
sheep
,
fields
Sue Cooper
ace
Lovely light on these gorgeous girls.
November 24th, 2023
Loopy-Lou
Lovely lighting, great shot
November 24th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close