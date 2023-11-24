Previous
Backs to the sun girls! by happypat
Photo 4278

Backs to the sun girls!

Connie has no interest in sheep thank you very much.
She was rooting about in the hedge bottom while I took this photo.
A lovely cold day with clear blue sky but a muddy walk.

The other end of the show field.
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Sue Cooper ace
Lovely light on these gorgeous girls.
November 24th, 2023  
Loopy-Lou
Lovely lighting, great shot
November 24th, 2023  
