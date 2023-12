Garstang Christmas Festival

This is the original Samba reggae carnival band from Lancaster.

They drummed their way all along the High street for two nights this week.

They always go down a storm & no difference this year,

Great atmosphere with street stilt walkers & lots of hot food stalls. Shops stayed open & it’s an excellent annual event enjoyed by all.



Today I’ve been to the NFU Lady Farmers lunch. Best thing to do as it’s been a shockingly dark & wet day.