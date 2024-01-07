Memories of the hated games lesson!

My school was just along the road from Avenham Park in Preston & for our games lesson we had to walk in a crocodile two by two into the park & cross the River Ribble via this bridge,

Between the brick wall & the white part you can just see some overgrown steps. They were steep & obviously now not safe but it was quite exciting crossing the bridge along the path beside the railway lines.

I don’t remember seeing any trains but the next bridge along carries the main West Coast rail line from Euston to Scotland.

It took us quite a while to walk this route so by the time we actually got to the playing fields time had gone on thank goodness not leaving much time for hockey! 👏🏻👏🏻

A weary looking wooden cabin to change in too!



I have posted a better picture of the impressive bridge on my missed day.