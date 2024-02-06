Previous
Ready for work by happypat
Photo 4329

Ready for work

Connie in her new uniform.

Members of Pet Therapy so her new uniform came in the post. Garth has to wear a new tabard too.

Connie does enjoy going but it tires her out surprisingly.
Too much chat & excitement.

Ive been to the travel agent today….the difference of £500 if I travel one week later!! 😱
6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1186% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole G ace
What a cool thing to do. Would that be a travel fare to NZ?
February 6th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Ooh travel plans, exciting! Well done Connie!
February 6th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
@yorkshirekiwi Yes Carole. Hope to be there in April.
February 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise