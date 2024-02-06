Sign up
Previous
Photo 4329
Ready for work
Connie in her new uniform.
Members of Pet Therapy so her new uniform came in the post. Garth has to wear a new tabard too.
Connie does enjoy going but it tires her out surprisingly.
Too much chat & excitement.
Ive been to the travel agent today….the difference of £500 if I travel one week later!! 😱
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
3
0
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Carole G
ace
What a cool thing to do. Would that be a travel fare to NZ?
February 6th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Ooh travel plans, exciting! Well done Connie!
February 6th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Yes Carole. Hope to be there in April.
February 6th, 2024
