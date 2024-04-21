Previous
Rotorua Airport by happypat
Photo 4391

Rotorua Airport

Me looking dreadful as the wind blew my hair the wrong way but a photo I will treasure as it’s of me & grandson William.
He is a firefighter at the airport & he gave me, Ant, Max & Finn a ride in the fire engine.
We felt quite important as we drove past the airport lounge with everyone looking out.
I waved like the Queen! 😂😂
The boys loved it of course.
Surprising how fast it was& William talked over the tannoy to air control.
Great flight & met by Brian & Lesley.
Tonight Alex Simon, Nina & Tessa came for tea.
Nina was exactly as I thought she would be, bright & sharp……a live wire! Look forward to seeing them all again tomorrow!
21st April 2024 21st Apr 24

Pat Knowles

Brian ace
What fun. Lovely memories in this story telling picture.
April 21st, 2024  
Dianne ace
What a fabulous photo to have and fun to go in the airport fire appliance. Enjoy the South Island.
April 21st, 2024  
julia ace
You are the Queen Pat.. what a fab experience for the boys.. and you.
April 21st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A fab shot of you and William - you are certainly making a whirlwind visit to your family down there - enjoy every minute Pat ! fav
April 21st, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
@beryl @julzmaioro @dide @briaan

Thank you all, not my fave photo but had to post it today!!
April 21st, 2024  
Babs ace
I dont think the photo of you is dreadful I love it. What an exciting time you are having. I bet the people at the airport thought you were a VIP
April 21st, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
I don’t think you look dreadful either, but I suppose we are always our own harshest critics . It’s a lovely shot of the two of you. A great experience for you & the boys.
April 21st, 2024  
Casablanca ace
How utterly delightful and for the record, I think you look fab!
April 21st, 2024  
