Rotorua Airport

Me looking dreadful as the wind blew my hair the wrong way but a photo I will treasure as it’s of me & grandson William.

He is a firefighter at the airport & he gave me, Ant, Max & Finn a ride in the fire engine.

We felt quite important as we drove past the airport lounge with everyone looking out.

I waved like the Queen! 😂😂

The boys loved it of course.

Surprising how fast it was& William talked over the tannoy to air control.

Great flight & met by Brian & Lesley.

Tonight Alex Simon, Nina & Tessa came for tea.

Nina was exactly as I thought she would be, bright & sharp……a live wire! Look forward to seeing them all again tomorrow!

