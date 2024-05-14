Previous
Three heads better than one……no result!! by happypat
Three heads better than one……no result!!

I took my B&B guest to her SILs today.
On the way back I called at the garage for a new battery for my spare car key.

As you can see it took three of them to try & work how to get into the key fob.
No result……I shall have to go for a second opinion at the car shop in Garstang.

The B&B is quite high maintenance! She sat with us for a couple of hours last night & most if the morning until drove her to her destination just before lunch.
We are expecting her back anytime so no TV tonight. I didn’t realise she wasn’t driving any more so we are a bit overwhelmed!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.
She’s going tomorrow! Good to see her though….
14th May 2024 14th May 24

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1207% complete

Beryl Lloyd
Ha ! not the best of days then Pat . The men looked quite puzzled at the task !! -
Your guest not only in need of B/B but also a chauffeur !! oops !!
May 14th, 2024  
Carole Sandford
How many men does it take to change a battery! Shame about your guest but tomorrow will be here before you know it!
May 14th, 2024  
Pat Knowles
@beryl I think my b&b days are done Beryl perhaps…not back yet at 7.30pm. 👏🏻👏🏻
May 14th, 2024  
