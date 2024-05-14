Three heads better than one……no result!!

I took my B&B guest to her SILs today.

On the way back I called at the garage for a new battery for my spare car key.



As you can see it took three of them to try & work how to get into the key fob.

No result……I shall have to go for a second opinion at the car shop in Garstang.



The B&B is quite high maintenance! She sat with us for a couple of hours last night & most if the morning until drove her to her destination just before lunch.

We are expecting her back anytime so no TV tonight. I didn’t realise she wasn’t driving any more so we are a bit overwhelmed!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.

She’s going tomorrow! Good to see her though….