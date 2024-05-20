Progress?

I had a walk round the block tonight for a bit if exercise.

The builders have started work in the beautiful green farming fields across the road at the bottom of our garden.



350 new houses so Great Eccleston will be double its size by the time they have finished all the building.

The infrastructure, a new school, health centre & convenience store will only be built right at the end if we’re lucky!



I know we need more houses but these are all the same type, mostly detached 3, 4 & 5 bedroomed homes. There will be a very small number of token houses to comply with regulations,



To make matters worse these fields were sold by the local Agricultural show who should know better! There has been much talk.

They did buy other fields right next door to the show field but there is bad feeling.



The fields are on a lower lever than we are so it won’t really affect us to much but land once built on is lost for food.