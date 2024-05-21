Previous
Nina & Angrad by happypat
Photo 4414

Nina & Angrad

I love this photo of Nina & her Angrad…..she can’t say Grandad!

I know Nina thinks Grandad is the bees knees!

Taken on my recent visit to New Zealand.
21st May 2024 21st May 24

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1209% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
Sweet pic... and you can see the love between them.. Angrad is a great name..
May 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise