Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4414
Nina & Angrad
I love this photo of Nina & her Angrad…..she can’t say Grandad!
I know Nina thinks Grandad is the bees knees!
Taken on my recent visit to New Zealand.
21st May 2024
21st May 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5235
photos
119
followers
107
following
1209% complete
View this month »
4407
4408
4409
4410
4411
4412
4413
4414
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
22nd April 2024 5:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
granddaughter
,
nina
,
grandad
julia
ace
Sweet pic... and you can see the love between them.. Angrad is a great name..
May 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close