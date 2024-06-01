1st June Moving Day NZ

Sometimes called Gypsy Day but in these proper times it’s no appropriate apparently.



The Dairy contracts on farms starts a new season & thousands of farmers & their families move themselves & sometimes their cows too around the country.

So many different ways of farming in NZ such as contract farmers , share millers, 50/50 farms & everyone wants to move up the ladder.

Pretty impossible to climb the ladder to eventual ownership in this country but it’s certainly possible in New Zealand if you work hard.



It’s been such a moving day for two of our families over the last two stressful days.

Ant & his partner have changed direction a bit as he’s going back into milking cows. Fencing is a hard physical job on his own & they both love animals. Renting out their house & taken on a farm 2/ic job.

Granddaughter & husband have also moved farms too…. hard work with a very young baby. Four of their staff have moved with them.

Number one son is moving to the other side of town in two weeks & grandson William & wife have today set off on a months holiday, first to Norway then here then USA.



All moving around. When one moves we all seem to move.



An Arian view of Wellington I think or it could be Taupo.