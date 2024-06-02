Previous
Trolley…… the best! by happypat
Photo 4425

Trolley…… the best!

I know a pathetic photo for today but I just loved this supermarket trolly.

I have a bit of a problem with trolleys sometimes as I am always troubled with electric shocks. I have to be careful when I touch anything eg I have to run my fingers over the worktop before I put my hand on taps.

It’s not as bad as it used to be as it’s a common problem & there are ways to reduce the problem.

These Morrisons trolleys are all plastic though & the perfect size!

A bit of drama outside our house tonight as a police car stopped a driver…..sirens blazing & lights flashing. The culprit was giving a lot of cheek to the police but he left his girlfriend who apparently had a ferret in a box. .
The arrested boyfriend refused to leave his girlfriend & the ferret on her own so they all waited until her dad arrived!
Quite a drama but entertaining for us that never see such like goings on!
2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1212% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
What a cool looking trolley. People go absolutely crazy when it comes to their pets.
June 2nd, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
I saw these trolleys in our Morrisons just a couple of days ago. They look great.
June 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise