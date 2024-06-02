Trolley…… the best!

I know a pathetic photo for today but I just loved this supermarket trolly.



I have a bit of a problem with trolleys sometimes as I am always troubled with electric shocks. I have to be careful when I touch anything eg I have to run my fingers over the worktop before I put my hand on taps.



It’s not as bad as it used to be as it’s a common problem & there are ways to reduce the problem.



These Morrisons trolleys are all plastic though & the perfect size!



A bit of drama outside our house tonight as a police car stopped a driver…..sirens blazing & lights flashing. The culprit was giving a lot of cheek to the police but he left his girlfriend who apparently had a ferret in a box. .

The arrested boyfriend refused to leave his girlfriend & the ferret on her own so they all waited until her dad arrived!

Quite a drama but entertaining for us that never see such like goings on!