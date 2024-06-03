Previous
Christchurch New Zealand by happypat
Christchurch New Zealand

The River Avon in Christchurch South Island.

I loved Christchurch….they say it has a very English feel & this part certainly has.

Harry & I have been to our friend Pats funeral today.
There were a lot there & we gave her a good send off.

A lovely bookmark with her photo & beautiful words was tucked into each order of service.
Pat Knowles

@happypat
Sue Cooper ace
So sorry for your loss Pat. I love the idea of the bookmark.

A beautiful photo of Christchurch.
June 3rd, 2024  
Sarah Bremner ace
Lovely photo.
So sorry about your friend.
It's good to feel surrounded by friends at these occasions. And lovely to have something tangible to take away. 🥰
June 3rd, 2024  
