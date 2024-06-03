Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4426
Christchurch New Zealand
The River Avon in Christchurch South Island.
I loved Christchurch….they say it has a very English feel & this part certainly has.
Harry & I have been to our friend Pats funeral today.
There were a lot there & we gave her a good send off.
A lovely bookmark with her photo & beautiful words was tucked into each order of service.
3rd June 2024
3rd Jun 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5247
photos
119
followers
106
following
1212% complete
View this month »
4419
4420
4421
4422
4423
4424
4425
4426
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
24th April 2024 3:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
new
,
zealand
,
christchurch
Sue Cooper
ace
So sorry for your loss Pat. I love the idea of the bookmark.
A beautiful photo of Christchurch.
June 3rd, 2024
Sarah Bremner
ace
Lovely photo.
So sorry about your friend.
It's good to feel surrounded by friends at these occasions. And lovely to have something tangible to take away. 🥰
June 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
A beautiful photo of Christchurch.
So sorry about your friend.
It's good to feel surrounded by friends at these occasions. And lovely to have something tangible to take away. 🥰