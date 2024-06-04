Sign up
Previous
Photo 4427
Mathew & Lydia.
Our beautiful granddaughter returned from Japan engaged!
She & Mathew have been together since school 12 years ago.
They look very happy & I love her simple timeless ring.
She is back home briefly this coming weekend to see her NZ cousins. Jack is coming home too.
4th June 2024
4th Jun 24
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Casablanca
ace
Oh congratulations, how lovely 🥰❤️
June 4th, 2024
carol white
ace
Congratulations to them both, a lovely capture
June 4th, 2024
