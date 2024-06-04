Previous
Mathew & Lydia. by happypat
Mathew & Lydia.

Our beautiful granddaughter returned from Japan engaged!

She & Mathew have been together since school 12 years ago.

They look very happy & I love her simple timeless ring.

She is back home briefly this coming weekend to see her NZ cousins. Jack is coming home too.

Pat Knowles

Oh congratulations, how lovely 🥰❤️
June 4th, 2024  
Congratulations to them both, a lovely capture
June 4th, 2024  
