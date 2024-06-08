Dave’s Day

Over 20,000 motor bikes rode in convoy from London to Barrow in Furness… his home town… for a celebration for the life Dave Myers’s one of the Hairy Bikers.

He recently died after a long struggle with cancer.

Many of you will have watched his TV cookery shows when he travelled the country with his great friend Si King on their motor bikes.



It took a good half hour for the main body of bikers to pass by.



It was quite a moving experience…..cars flashed their lights, Lorry’s hooted their horns & the bikers waved their arms.

A big get together in Barrow tonight …..all the hotels full & tents in locals gardens.



We were just saying that among all this election stuff…gloom & doom & picking arguments…this country of ours still has its moments like this…..



Good on you Dave! 😍