Previous
Dave’s Day by happypat
Photo 4431

Dave’s Day

Over 20,000 motor bikes rode in convoy from London to Barrow in Furness… his home town… for a celebration for the life Dave Myers’s one of the Hairy Bikers.
He recently died after a long struggle with cancer.
Many of you will have watched his TV cookery shows when he travelled the country with his great friend Si King on their motor bikes.

It took a good half hour for the main body of bikers to pass by.

It was quite a moving experience…..cars flashed their lights, Lorry’s hooted their horns & the bikers waved their arms.
A big get together in Barrow tonight …..all the hotels full & tents in locals gardens.

We were just saying that among all this election stuff…gloom & doom & picking arguments…this country of ours still has its moments like this…..

Good on you Dave! 😍
8th June 2024 8th Jun 24

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1213% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
I read about this & saw the start of it on the news. It must have been a great sight. They were a great Duo & we have most of their cook books, some good recipes! RIP Dave!
June 8th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
@carole_sandford So many people on all the bridges in the M6. Must have been 300 on our bridge & daughter was two bridges down from us & as many there too & it’s in the country. Must have been loads more in the towns.
June 8th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
I was hoping you would pick this up. We were nowhere near the route but we are bikers and loved Dave Myers. So pleased to see this. 20,000 bikers was a great tribute.
June 8th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
What a great story Pat, and how lovely that you were able to watch it go by
June 8th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
That’s a fantastic shot Pat. Thank you. I saw them setting off on BBC Breakfast this morning and so wished I could have seen them en route. I have always been a great fan of the Hairy Bikers, Dave will be sorely missed. Fav.
June 8th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
Dear of him.....a much loved bloke.
June 8th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful scene
June 8th, 2024  
Dianne ace
A huge procession to show respect and love of Dave.
June 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise