Norway

Our NZ grandson William & his wife Erin fly in from Oslo this evening.

They are on a months holiday, first week Norway, second week here with us in the UK & then two weeks in the USA where Erin comes from.



I pinched this amazing photo from them tonight.



They did the Trolltunga hike while in Norway.

They had a guide & it’s around a 12 hour hike but the highlight is this amazing piece of jutting out rock called the Trolls Tongue.



They didn’t actually walk on the tongue as Erin said it was windy that day.



Of course it’s not that long since I stayed with them myself.



Apparently there were 46,100.36 motor bikes turn up in Barrow in Furness on Dave’s Day.

Remarkable!