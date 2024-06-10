Previous
Two of a kind! by happypat
Two of a kind!

Can you tell these two are related?

Grandfather & Grandson!

William & Harry in the cafe today, I suddenly looked across & there they where looking exactly the same!

Sleeves pushed up & arms folded.

We’ve had a lovely day…..all the family came for tea to celebrate Lydia & Mathews engagement.

There were nine of us, Jack & William hadn’t seen each other for 16 years as Jack was living in Japan when William was over last.

I might be very lax commenting this week but will try & keep up with the photos so no need to comment!

10th June 2024 10th Jun 24

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Casablanca
Ha ha, they could be twins! Enjoy your celebrations
June 10th, 2024  
Pam Knowler
What a lovely capture! So alike!
June 10th, 2024  
Carole Sandford
🤣🤣Bookends!
June 10th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft
I bet both harry and William love this photo ...magical Pat
June 10th, 2024  
