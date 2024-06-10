Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4433
Two of a kind!
Can you tell these two are related?
Grandfather & Grandson!
William & Harry in the cafe today, I suddenly looked across & there they where looking exactly the same!
Sleeves pushed up & arms folded.
We’ve had a lovely day…..all the family came for tea to celebrate Lydia & Mathews engagement.
There were nine of us, Jack & William hadn’t seen each other for 16 years as Jack was living in Japan when William was over last.
I might be very lax commenting this week but will try & keep up with the photos so no need to comment!
10th June 2024
10th Jun 24
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5255
photos
119
followers
106
following
1214% complete
View this month »
4426
4427
4428
4429
4430
4431
4432
4433
Latest from all albums
4427
4428
4429
4430
820
4431
4432
4433
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
10th June 2024 12:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
harry
,
cafe
,
william
,
courtyard
,
grandfather
,
grandson.
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, they could be twins! Enjoy your celebrations
June 10th, 2024
Pam Knowler
ace
What a lovely capture! So alike!
June 10th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
🤣🤣Bookends!
June 10th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
I bet both harry and William love this photo ...magical Pat
June 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close