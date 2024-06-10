Two of a kind!

Can you tell these two are related?



Grandfather & Grandson!



William & Harry in the cafe today, I suddenly looked across & there they where looking exactly the same!



Sleeves pushed up & arms folded.



We’ve had a lovely day…..all the family came for tea to celebrate Lydia & Mathews engagement.



There were nine of us, Jack & William hadn’t seen each other for 16 years as Jack was living in Japan when William was over last.



I might be very lax commenting this week but will try & keep up with the photos so no need to comment!



