Trying on…..

When Lydia & Mathew were here last weekend they brought her mums wedding dress out of the loft to try on.

It actually fitted her perfectly.

This wedding dress is 32 years old but it’s still a lovely dress.

I very much doubt Lydia will wear it as she & Matthew want a very understated quiet wedding.



She tried the veil on too



I think she looks beautiful in just as her mum did all those years ago.