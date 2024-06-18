I took a walk round the block after our evening meal last night. Just a ten minute walk which does me good if I haven’t walked far during the day….plus eaten too many Maltesers!



The village ‘In Bloom’ team work so hard keeping the public flower beds looking good.



Judging time soon with focus on weeds this year ….no weeds here!



Love the Lupins, I can it grow Lupins. They go mouldy & get greenfly!