by happypat
Photo 4440

I took a walk round the block after our evening meal last night. Just a ten minute walk which does me good if I haven’t walked far during the day….plus eaten too many Maltesers!

The village ‘In Bloom’ team work so hard keeping the public flower beds looking good.

Judging time soon with focus on weeds this year ….no weeds here!

Love the Lupins, I can it grow Lupins. They go mouldy & get greenfly!
18th June 2024

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1216% complete

Lady Magpie (Heather) ace
Lovely capture Pat, I can help you with your Maltesers problem, just post them to me. FAV
June 18th, 2024  
