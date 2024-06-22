The Grand Theatre Blackpool

Opened in 1894 at a cost of £20,000 & with a construction period of only seven months.

Designed by architect Frank Matcham his brief was to build the prettiest theatre in the land.

Using the cantilever design to support the tiers thereby reducing the need for the usual pillars, allowing a clear view onto the stage.



It stayed open during World War 11 & is still going strong today. Supported by Friends of the Grand….its a very beautiful interior with all the original fittings.

Grade Two listed it’s an icon in Blackpool.

It occupies a prime spot in the centre of Blackpool with its bigger more modern Opera House & Winter Gardens 200 yards up the same road.