The Grand Theatre Blackpool
Photo 4444

The Grand Theatre Blackpool

Opened in 1894 at a cost of £20,000 & with a construction period of only seven months.
Designed by architect Frank Matcham his brief was to build the prettiest theatre in the land.
Using the cantilever design to support the tiers thereby reducing the need for the usual pillars, allowing a clear view onto the stage.

It stayed open during World War 11 & is still going strong today. Supported by Friends of the Grand….its a very beautiful interior with all the original fittings.
Grade Two listed it’s an icon in Blackpool.
It occupies a prime spot in the centre of Blackpool with its bigger more modern Opera House & Winter Gardens 200 yards up the same road.
22nd June 2024 22nd Jun 24

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Judith Johnson ace
It still looks very Grand Pat!
June 22nd, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
@busylady it seems small inside but holds 1100 seats on three levels. They felt like small seats when I was there last. There are sort of benches too on the top layer.
June 22nd, 2024  
Sarah Bremner ace
Spectacular....and so good it is celebrated with its history.
June 22nd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Beautiful theatre very grand. Lovely to see…
I remember the winter gardens…
June 22nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
June 22nd, 2024  
