Lydia has been! by happypat
Photo 4445

Lydia has been!

Harry’s birthday tomorrow & Lydia brought this card!
Quite true it was a lovely present.
She had been to a wedding so called in.
On her way back to Newcastle now.
That girl drives all over the place & thinks nothing of it!
23rd June 2024 23rd Jun 24

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Lesley ace
Love it!
June 23rd, 2024  
