Celebrations in the square for Scarecrow weekend.

Today we were invited to a memorial service for the father of our next door neighbours.

George died while I was away in NZ suddenly while recuperating at his daughters next door following a knee op.



We all met on the grass next to the river Wyre in Garstang. I have never been to a celebration of life like that & I was so impressed. The celebrant was excellent, a very interesting eulogy of George’s life & a granddaughter sang. Afterwards at a really nice restaurant in Garstang.



Coincidently I have just been speaking to another neighbour across the road & we have been invited to a very similar event in two weeks time.



Garstang was so busy with music & fancy dress……this was fun to see as we walked to the restaurant.

