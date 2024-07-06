Previous
Celebrations in the square for Scarecrow weekend. by happypat
Celebrations in the square for Scarecrow weekend.

Today we were invited to a memorial service for the father of our next door neighbours.
George died while I was away in NZ suddenly while recuperating at his daughters next door following a knee op.

We all met on the grass next to the river Wyre in Garstang. I have never been to a celebration of life like that & I was so impressed. The celebrant was excellent, a very interesting eulogy of George’s life & a granddaughter sang. Afterwards at a really nice restaurant in Garstang.

Coincidently I have just been speaking to another neighbour across the road & we have been invited to a very similar event in two weeks time.

Garstang was so busy with music & fancy dress……this was fun to see as we walked to the restaurant.
Pat Knowles

Beverley ace
Wonderful celebrations capture, lovely thing to do…
July 6th, 2024  
julia ace
Covid has changed people's thinking on how to have funerals and I think it has made them less traditional and more personal and that's a good thing..
Looks like a busy town square.
July 6th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
@julzmaioro I think you’re right Julz. Seem to be going that way here. Doing our own thing!
July 6th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Sounds like a lovely positive celebration of life.
July 6th, 2024  
Sarah Bremner ace
Sounds so interesting..... We often overlook opportunities to celebrate life I think. 🤔
July 6th, 2024  
