Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 4478
A proper summers evening at last!
On my walk with Connie last Saturday evening.
Our usual route down the hill to the River Wyre, past the Cartford Inn & through the fields past the show ground & home.
A half hour walk & a treat to be out.
You can see the fells in the distance.
30th July 2024
30th Jul 24
3
0
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so
5302
photos
119
followers
106
following
1226% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
27th July 2024 7:41pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
walk
,
fields
julia
ace
Lovely clear blue skis.. A good walk to top it off..
July 30th, 2024
Barb
ace
Beautiful vista!
July 30th, 2024
Dixie Goode
ace
Excuse me? What are “Fells?” Please.
The hills?
July 30th, 2024
The hills?