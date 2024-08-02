Farm girls

It’s calving time on dairy farms in New Zealand so as Alex absolutely loves rearing all the calves both girls have had to muck in whether they like it or not.



Tessie & Nina before her are very used to spending lots of time like this on mums back.

I think they carve around 1400 cows so she has help in form of a young couple from Sweden I think who are traveling round & stopped to earn a bit of money.

The young man Bart is excellent with the girls.

Coincidently it turned out that Bart’s twin sister is a friend of our grandson Will & wife Erin & I met her when I stayed over at theirs last April.

It just came up in conversation & of course William & Alex are twins too.



Of course it’s the middle of winter just now in NZ so they are hardy girls! .