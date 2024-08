Geese flying on an evening walk.

It’s rained so much today so we watched TV this morning catching up on iPlayer.

This afternoon I ironed & put a couple of things to sell online.

Cathy came as she’s off to Inverness on the train early in the morning to visit her friend Jo.

Cathy is going to do her very first park run.

This evening I took myself off for a walk….such a lovely evening.



You can see the house building machines there over the hedge.