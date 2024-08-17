Me

While I was up in the loft looking at photos I found this very rare photo of me aged 12 years old.

Standing at the bottom of a wintry garden in my new winter uniform.

Green serge dress with removable collar.

It must have been a very unhealthy dress as if I remember rightly had to be dry cleaned & my parents certainly could not afford two dresses as the uniform was very expensive.



I was very quiet & blushed easily in those days…..a bit different now!

I didn’t mind school but looking back I should have worked harder.

I had no pressure to do well at all as my mum never went to school so had no idea of the way schools worked.

She was the only child of elderly parents & had a governess!

Dad was too busy training to be a Chartered accountant after the war years.

He took lots of exams I remember.

I am the eldest of four.