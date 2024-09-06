I actually only had one taste of gelato. Italian ice cream of course is delicious.Lydia is here enjoying hers.She is wearing her new red sweater that she bought from a Thrift shop in Venice…..that & a cream linen sort of Neru type jacket.Lydia buys almost all her clothes from Charity shops….she has an unerring eye for a good look.A funny story….i never buy anything in a charity shop but I did look & Lydia picked up this sweater, I tried it on & it was so soft plus it fitted!I asked the store holder how much, she said €5!I said yes & then this trendy well dressed woman said ‘ That's mine!I forgot to say it was Prada!A bit careless to leave it lying around among all the stock. Next thing she was walking off with it round her shoulders!!You win some you loose some!Lydia did well!