Previous
Next
Gelato by happypat
Photo 4511

Gelato

I actually only had one taste of gelato. Italian ice cream of course is delicious.
Lydia is here enjoying hers.
She is wearing her new red sweater that she bought from a Thrift shop in Venice…..that & a cream linen sort of Neru type jacket.
Lydia buys almost all her clothes from Charity shops….she has an unerring eye for a good look.
A funny story….i never buy anything in a charity shop but I did look & Lydia picked up this sweater, I tried it on & it was so soft plus it fitted!
I asked the store holder how much, she said €5!
I said yes & then this trendy well dressed woman said ‘ That's mine!
I forgot to say it was Prada!
A bit careless to leave it lying around among all the stock. Next thing she was walking off with it round her shoulders!!
You win some you loose some!
Lydia did well!

https://365project.org/organise/media/9502630
6th September 2024 6th Sep 24

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1243% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
That's hilarious Pat, I thought maybe she would say you could keep it! Finders keppers and all that! I love this photo of Lydia in her smart red jumper. I did buy a charity shop jumper when we were away in Bakewell recently, for £5. I think I was wearing it in the selfie pic I posted today, but it's under my coat.
October 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise