Photo 4527
Nina age 3
Our great granddaughter Nina who lives in New Zealand.
Alex her mum missed the note about photo day at preschool during the calving chaos so Nina went as she was!
I think it’s a lovely photo & better because it’s just our cute & bright chatty little Nina with no frills!
24th September 2024
Pat Knowles
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Tags
great
,
nz
,
granddaughter
,
nina
Lin
ace
She is Adorable!!!
September 24th, 2024
carol white
ace
A delightful portrait. Fav 😊
September 24th, 2024
Barb
ace
Darling, Pat!
September 24th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Downright Adorable!
September 24th, 2024
Dixie Goode
ace
She looks so beautiful. It’s a perfect portrait
September 24th, 2024
julia
ace
What a little cutie.. a very natural photo..
September 24th, 2024
Dianne
ace
She’s so sweet and all the better for not being dressed up!
September 24th, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
That's just gorgeous. So natural. Fav.
September 24th, 2024
essiesue
Nina is adorable! FAV
September 24th, 2024
Krista Mae
ace
So cute! Perfectly framed. Love how the sunlight is hitting her golden hair.
September 24th, 2024
