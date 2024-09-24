Previous
Nina age 3 by happypat
Nina age 3

Our great granddaughter Nina who lives in New Zealand.

Alex her mum missed the note about photo day at preschool during the calving chaos so Nina went as she was!

I think it’s a lovely photo & better because it’s just our cute & bright chatty little Nina with no frills!
24th September 2024 24th Sep 24

Pat Knowles

Lin ace
She is Adorable!!!
September 24th, 2024  
carol white ace
A delightful portrait. Fav 😊
September 24th, 2024  
Barb ace
Darling, Pat!
September 24th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Downright Adorable!
September 24th, 2024  
Dixie Goode ace
She looks so beautiful. It’s a perfect portrait
September 24th, 2024  
julia ace
What a little cutie.. a very natural photo..
September 24th, 2024  
Dianne ace
She’s so sweet and all the better for not being dressed up!
September 24th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
That's just gorgeous. So natural. Fav.
September 24th, 2024  
essiesue
Nina is adorable! FAV
September 24th, 2024  
Krista Mae ace
So cute! Perfectly framed. Love how the sunlight is hitting her golden hair.
September 24th, 2024  
