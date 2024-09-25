Previous
Old Post Office Blackpool by happypat
Old Post Office Blackpool

When I was nursing in Blackpool many many moons ago this post office was a busy & thriving place.
As you can see it has for Sale signs …….supposed to be made into a large hotel but nothing happening yet.
A similar one in Preston town centre too but both of them closed & sadly post office counters have moved into obscure back street premises.

Of course there are many a small newsagents now in villages & small towns doing a stirling job …..our village newsagent for example.
The Blackpool one you see here is fronted with Portland stone & the eight red telephone boxes are Grade 2 listed.

I have been to Blackpool on the bus taking back something to M&S, I must say the clothes in that shop are so good this winter.
Pat Knowles

carol white ace
A lovely building. I wonder if the phone boxes are still working or are just for show
September 25th, 2024  
julia ace
Spectacular building.. now all 'post offices are stuck in the corner of a book shop or other.. a stand alone building is a thing of the past.
September 25th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Changing times for sure…
September 25th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such an imposing building ! and all those phone boxes - look marvellous !
September 25th, 2024  
