Old Post Office Blackpool

When I was nursing in Blackpool many many moons ago this post office was a busy & thriving place.

As you can see it has for Sale signs …….supposed to be made into a large hotel but nothing happening yet.

A similar one in Preston town centre too but both of them closed & sadly post office counters have moved into obscure back street premises.



Of course there are many a small newsagents now in villages & small towns doing a stirling job …..our village newsagent for example.

The Blackpool one you see here is fronted with Portland stone & the eight red telephone boxes are Grade 2 listed.



I have been to Blackpool on the bus taking back something to M&S, I must say the clothes in that shop are so good this winter.

