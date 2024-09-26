Sign up
Previous
Photo 4529
Hawkshead
One of the many little lanes you can wander down in this lovely village.
Not sure of the name but it might be Flag street .
I’m sure our daughter will correct me if I’m wrong!!
We have the wood burner on tonight…it’s lovely!
Move it or loose it this morning & a frustrating visit to the village pharmacy where they have got my prescription wrong again!
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
1
1
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5359
photos
119
followers
105
following
1240% complete
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
11th September 2024 4:47pm
Tags
village
,
narrow
,
street.
,
hawkshead
Barb
ace
Beautiful pov of this lovely lane!
September 26th, 2024
