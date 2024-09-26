Previous
Hawkshead by happypat
Hawkshead

One of the many little lanes you can wander down in this lovely village.
Not sure of the name but it might be Flag street .
I’m sure our daughter will correct me if I’m wrong!!

We have the wood burner on tonight…it’s lovely!
Move it or loose it this morning & a frustrating visit to the village pharmacy where they have got my prescription wrong again!
Pat Knowles

Barb ace
Beautiful pov of this lovely lane!
September 26th, 2024  
