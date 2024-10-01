Sign up
Previous
Photo 4534
Romantic meal out?
A lovely restaurant to visit I imagine…..catching a water taxi & alighting at this little boat landing, must be a very romantic date!
Beats MacDonalds any day!
1st October 2024
1st Oct 24
2
0
Pat Knowles
@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5366
photos
118
followers
105
following
4527
4528
4529
4530
4531
4532
4533
4534
4529
4530
4531
4532
3
829
4533
4534
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
28th September 2024 8:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canal
,
restaurant
,
venice
Dorothy
Very romantic!
October 5th, 2024
Judith Johnson
A beautiful capture and lovely lighting
October 5th, 2024
