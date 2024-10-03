Previous
A tight squeeze! by happypat
A tight squeeze!

One of the many narrow little walkways in Venice. Lydia had her phone & guided us this way & that & led us beautifully to wherever we were aiming for.
I thought the back streets & little squares we came across were the nicest parts.

Pat Knowles

