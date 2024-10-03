Sign up
Previous
Photo 4536
A tight squeeze!
One of the many narrow little walkways in Venice. Lydia had her phone & guided us this way & that & led us beautifully to wherever we were aiming for.
I thought the back streets & little squares we came across were the nicest parts.
3rd October 2024
3rd Oct 24
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5370
photos
118
followers
105
following
1242% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
30th September 2024 11:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
venice
,
narrow
,
passages
