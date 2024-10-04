Previous
Sunday procession by happypat
Sunday procession

On our gondola ride we went all down the less used routes, it was lovely & quiet apart from the singing of our gondolier & I loved seeing this little procession from the local church.
It seemed very personal & they shouted Buongiorno ……lovely!

https://365project.org/
Pat Knowles

