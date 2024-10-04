Sign up
Photo 4537
Sunday procession
On our gondola ride we went all down the less used routes, it was lovely & quiet apart from the singing of our gondolier & I loved seeing this little procession from the local church.
It seemed very personal & they shouted Buongiorno ……lovely!
https://365project.org/
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Tags
church
,
canal
,
venice
,
gondola
,
procession
Judith Johnson
ace
Super sunny capture Pat. What a treat - a - singing gondolier
October 8th, 2024
