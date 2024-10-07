Previous
St Marks Basilica by happypat
St Marks Basilica

Cant post photos if Venice without posting a picture of this famous church.
Unfortunately there is work in progress but you get a feeling of the magnitude of historic building.

Lydia & I queued to get in….. Cathy had been before….. it wasn’t long before we were inside.
So much to see & the ceiling is truly a work of art but I think it was the floor that impressed me most….i will post photo tomorrow.

I managed to pick up half the mass ….it is my church…..lit a candle for peace & came away very satisfied!

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Dianne ace
How lovely that you were able to do this.
October 11th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Such a special weekend. Lovely photo makes me smile…
October 11th, 2024  
julia ace
Worth queuing to have a chance to go to this beautiful building..
October 11th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful capture of this iconic building.
October 11th, 2024  
