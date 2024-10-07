St Marks Basilica

Cant post photos if Venice without posting a picture of this famous church.Unfortunately there is work in progress but you get a feeling of the magnitude of historic building.Lydia & I queued to get in….. Cathy had been before….. it wasn’t long before we were inside.So much to see & the ceiling is truly a work of art but I think it was the floor that impressed me most….i will post photo tomorrow.I managed to pick up half the mass ….it is my church…..lit a candle for peace & came away very satisfied!