Previous
Next
Bookshop by happypat
Photo 4542

Bookshop

We came across this amazing bookshop by chance. The gondolier man pointed it out as we went past on the canal side.
Quite a surprise when we went in…..I will keep you guessing until tomorrow!
Some of you might have been in already!

https://365project.org/happypat/photos-i-can-t/2024-10-13
8th October 2024 8th Oct 24

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1244% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Exciting… till tomorrow
October 13th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
I am suspecting, by the notice in the foreground, that it is a bookshop inhabited by a number of cats?
October 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise