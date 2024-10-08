Sign up
Photo 4542
Bookshop
We came across this amazing bookshop by chance. The gondolier man pointed it out as we went past on the canal side.
Quite a surprise when we went in…..I will keep you guessing until tomorrow!
Some of you might have been in already!
https://365project.org/happypat/photos-i-can-t/2024-10-13
8th October 2024
8th Oct 24
2
0
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Tags
venice
,
bookshop
Beverley
ace
Exciting… till tomorrow
October 13th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
I am suspecting, by the notice in the foreground, that it is a bookshop inhabited by a number of cats?
October 13th, 2024
