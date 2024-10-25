Previous
Narrow passages & washing! by happypat
Photo 4555

Narrow passages & washing!

A quick upload before I go out.

Look at all the washing hanging up…..you wouldn’t think it would dry well in that narrow space.

I love a bit of washing!
25th October 2024 25th Oct 24

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1247% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Adds character and Pizzazz
Great colours..
October 25th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Excellent!
October 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise