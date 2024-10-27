Previous
Nina by happypat
Nina

Our NZ great granddaughter Nina has turned 4 today.
She had a small family party but a big shared one with her Dad next weekend when it’s his birthday.
Nina loves unicorns so she’s obviously got a new one!
It looked lovely weather….the BBQ was out.

Last night we had an amazing meal with friends at our local cafe.
The tables get snapped up as soon as it’s advertised.
Very noisy last night…..we had a table of six next to us who had all three courses & loads of cocktails!
We didn’t mind….great atmosphere.
Barb ace
What a cutie! Happy birthday to Nina! 🎉
October 27th, 2024  
