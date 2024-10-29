Previous
Photo shoot by happypat
Photo 4558

Photo shoot

Lydia was quite keen to have her photo taken in various places….they like to post on Instagram etc.
This was a quiet square so ideal.

I have B&B in for four nights so must gear myself up in the mornings!!
29th October 2024 29th Oct 24

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1248% complete

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Lovely view….
That’s going to be fun!!!
October 29th, 2024  
