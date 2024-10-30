Sign up
Photo 4559
Schools out
Loved seeing the everyday life of Venice inhabitants.
Making use of the beautiful Well Heads in Venice squares.
Sorry if I’m a bit absent over the next few days. I started commenting last night then the B&B chap came back so I missed some of your photos.
30th October 2024
30th Oct 24
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5408
photos
118
followers
104
following
1249% complete
4552
4553
4554
4555
4556
4557
4558
4559
Tags
children
,
school
,
venice
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
October 30th, 2024
