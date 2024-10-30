Previous
Schools out by happypat
Schools out

Loved seeing the everyday life of Venice inhabitants.
Making use of the beautiful Well Heads in Venice squares.

Sorry if I’m a bit absent over the next few days. I started commenting last night then the B&B chap came back so I missed some of your photos.
Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
October 30th, 2024  
