Last meal in Venice. 1

We ate out every night in Venice.Lydia & Cathy had walked past this one in the early evening while I was having a little rest.The proprietor in the waistcoat was very persuasive promising them a glass of Prosecco if they returned which they did with me in tow.He remembered & duly brought out the glasses. He was very good at his job enticing folk in & making them feel welcome.He was desperate to move out of Venice though as he said the cost of living was horrendous!It was a very jolly end to our lovely stay in a beautiful & amazing city.