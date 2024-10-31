Previous
Last meal in Venice. 1 by happypat
Last meal in Venice. 1

We ate out every night in Venice.
Lydia & Cathy had walked past this one in the early evening while I was having a little rest.
The proprietor in the waistcoat was very persuasive promising them a glass of Prosecco if they returned which they did with me in tow.
He remembered & duly brought out the glasses. He was very good at his job enticing folk in & making them feel welcome.
He was desperate to move out of Venice though as he said the cost of living was horrendous!
It was a very jolly end to our lovely stay in a beautiful & amazing city.

https://365project.org/happypat/photos-i-can-t/2024-10-31
31st October 2024 31st Oct 24

carol white ace
A lovely scene
October 31st, 2024  
Beverley ace
Perfect choice for your last evening… beautiful photo.
October 31st, 2024  
julia ace
Looks a lovely place to dine and made better with the interaction with the proprietor..
We had a lovely Italian meal in Wellington last weekend.. lovely..
October 31st, 2024  
