John

John has been coming to us for B&B for over twenty years.

He used to come three times a year, not as often these days. Twice this year though.

I only have people in we know well & are comfortable with our open plan living. We like it when they come to visit relations, we give them a key, they have their breakfast & out all day!

John lives in London but has friends up here…..he sometimes comes in a vintage car.



His last night tonight then tomorrow we have friends staying over as we are all out to a Golden Wedding celebration so no posting tomorrow.