Previous
Waiting for the tide by happypat
Photo 4564

Waiting for the tide

The Heysham to Isle of Man ferry…plus ferry to Northern Ireland waiting for the tide to turn.
The Lake District mountains in the distance & the sands of Fleetwood town.
I’ve had a garden tidy up day today & bought seven cyclamen plants for the tubs on the decking.
I have lost the shed key though……I’m going to have to root through the green bin tomorrow in case it’s in there.
I shall be up very late tonight watching the American Elections….i love that sort of thing!

Bonfire night but all quite so far. We had lots of noise last Saturday night though.
5th November 2024 5th Nov 24

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1250% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

julia ace
Looks like they could be waiting for awhile.. Good luck on finding the key.. I lost the battery for my chainsaw a while ago searched everywhere but no luck.. hesitant to.buy another as bound to turn up then.. But just having to bite the bullet and do it..
November 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise