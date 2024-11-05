Waiting for the tide

The Heysham to Isle of Man ferry…plus ferry to Northern Ireland waiting for the tide to turn.

The Lake District mountains in the distance & the sands of Fleetwood town.

I’ve had a garden tidy up day today & bought seven cyclamen plants for the tubs on the decking.

I have lost the shed key though……I’m going to have to root through the green bin tomorrow in case it’s in there.

I shall be up very late tonight watching the American Elections….i love that sort of thing!



Bonfire night but all quite so far. We had lots of noise last Saturday night though.