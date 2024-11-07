Previous
In the pub at lunch time Pat? 😱 by happypat
Photo 4566

In the pub at lunch time Pat? 😱

My friend Brenda & I went to Move It or Loose It this morning….love the music & we are now on to Christmas songs with a beat etc….relax at the end with Katie Melua.
After that as we walked past the newly renovated pub, went to check out the inside & decided to have a light lunch before we picked up my friends car from the garage.
The lunch was terrible….we shan’t be going back sadly. Decoration lovely.
Popped into the clothes shop next door but only looked, fabulous sweaters!
Collected the car & came home & potted up my new cyclamens.
I have two new sola star lights so they are shining brightly too as well as the bar!

7th November 2024 7th Nov 24

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1250% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Love the effects…..and Wainwright beer….. but sorry your lunch was awful!
November 7th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
@casablanca Disgusting oily undercooked garlic mushrooms & weary chicken goujons plus Flat white coffee which was an Americano.
November 7th, 2024  
Barb ace
Cheery photo!
November 7th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
@happypat Ewwww!! I am with you, never darken their door again for food!
November 7th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
@casablanca Ha ha we felt like traitors anyway as it’s opposite our lovely cafe! Should have gone in there!
November 7th, 2024  
Dianne ace
That’s a shame the food didn’t match up to the new decoration.
November 7th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
November 7th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
All that glitters is not Gold Pat - or I could think of one or two more proverbs to describe your experience . Shame about the food - - at least you have tried the place and now know not to try again !! So better to frequent the tried and trusted in future !
November 7th, 2024  
carol white ace
Lovely decor, shame about the food, though
November 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise