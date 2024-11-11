Previous
I went to our village Remembrance Day tribute.
The two schools & various people laid wreaths. About 70 of us there I think. Complimentary coffee & tea & biscuits in the community centre afterwards
Green bin day tomorrow so I decided to have a tidy up in the garden.
Unfortunately while I was cutting down dead bits my hearing aid got caught up & I’ve lost one,
Harry & I searched all over but it’s just disappeared. We might have a big prune of the shrub tomorrow & see if it turns up.
I’ve made an appointment at Specsavers for next Monday for a replacement!
£68 for a new one! 🤦‍♀️
Casablanca ace
Oh that is frustrating! I once lost one up an Austrian mountain. What colour are the stone? Grey..... same as my hearing aids! £68 is an absolute bargain. My new one cost £1,500....
November 11th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
@casablanca Wow yours must be private ones..mine are all free from Specsavers plus free batteries but you do have to pay fir a replacement! I can’t fault Specsavers I must say.
November 11th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
@happypat Yes, they are private. Didn't have a free service nearby that was any good when I started wearing them, so went private. My current ones cost £3,000 and I have had them 9 years. Still going strong! Thank the Lord!!
November 11th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 11th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
@casablanca well if you like them it’s well worth the money. You are younger than me so I have just made use of the NHS ones. I hate wearing them though. Better than not hearing.
November 11th, 2024  
julia ace
Oh no.. hopefully you find it before your appointment.. You will have to tape them in..
November 11th, 2024  
Jo ace
Hope you find it Pat. I’m going for a test shortly and I know I will need aids. Getting my cataracts done first!!!
November 11th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Oh no, hope you find, don’t stop looking.
November 11th, 2024  
Beverley ace
I bet you find it tomorrow…
Very pretty photo, lovely village gathering remembering and paying tribute. So lovely
November 11th, 2024  
