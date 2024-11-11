Dusk

I went to our village Remembrance Day tribute.

The two schools & various people laid wreaths. About 70 of us there I think. Complimentary coffee & tea & biscuits in the community centre afterwards

Green bin day tomorrow so I decided to have a tidy up in the garden.

Unfortunately while I was cutting down dead bits my hearing aid got caught up & I’ve lost one,

.

Harry & I searched all over but it’s just disappeared. We might have a big prune of the shrub tomorrow & see if it turns up.

I’ve made an appointment at Specsavers for next Monday for a replacement!

£68 for a new one! 🤦‍♀️