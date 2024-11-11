I went to our village Remembrance Day tribute.
The two schools & various people laid wreaths. About 70 of us there I think. Complimentary coffee & tea & biscuits in the community centre afterwards
Green bin day tomorrow so I decided to have a tidy up in the garden.
Unfortunately while I was cutting down dead bits my hearing aid got caught up & I’ve lost one,
.
Harry & I searched all over but it’s just disappeared. We might have a big prune of the shrub tomorrow & see if it turns up.
I’ve made an appointment at Specsavers for next Monday for a replacement!
£68 for a new one! 🤦♀️
Very pretty photo, lovely village gathering remembering and paying tribute. So lovely