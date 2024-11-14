Slurry spreading

Harry & I took a trip up the M6 to Beetham Nurseries yesterday. It’s only three junctions & a lovely day so we set off.

Beetham is a lovely nursery selling of course plants, trees & all things gardening.

The best thing is though at this time of range year is its gifts, cards & all things beautiful.

I bought some cards, a few presents & its foody area is amazing. Not food to eat for a meal but treats & gift ideas.

They have a lovely cafe too selling delicious food& cakes.

Harry loves looking round the trees. We did spend more than we expected!

I’m hoping you can see the tractor on the brow of the hill spreading slurry. You can see seagulls in the field ….they love a slurry field.



The tractor was in a higher place when we first saw it but there were electric lines so I ran out if the nursery but by the time I’d done that the tractor was almost over the hill!