Previous
Doggy meet-up! by happypat
Photo 4573

Doggy meet-up!

I walked to the village this afternoon to post a parcel to NZ. It was drizzling a bit but I got my winter raincoat out & braved the chill.
I was tempted to drive but thought a walk was a better health choice.
Prescriptions into the pharmacy too.
As I passed the cafe there was quite a group of owners & four dogs having a coffee under the awning. Dogs are welcome inside actually but perhaps four was one too many.
Dawn, in the apron was chatting to them.

I’m trying to keep it in my head to ring the grandchildren in NZ tonight around 9pm
The youngest one Finn has a new phone, his first mobile as he goes to middle school after Christmas.
I’ve been trying to remember all week so I must do it tonight.
It will be 10am in NZ.
15th November 2024 15th Nov 24

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1252% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautiful capture of a lovely coffee shop.
A lovely community meet up… for the doggies as well.
Enjoy a lovely chat with your grandson.
November 15th, 2024  
carol white ace
A lovely doggie meet up
November 15th, 2024  
julia ace
Nearly time to ring.. Finn really growing up now he's responsible to have his own phone..
Nice street capture..
November 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise