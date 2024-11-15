Doggy meet-up!

I walked to the village this afternoon to post a parcel to NZ. It was drizzling a bit but I got my winter raincoat out & braved the chill.

I was tempted to drive but thought a walk was a better health choice.

Prescriptions into the pharmacy too.

As I passed the cafe there was quite a group of owners & four dogs having a coffee under the awning. Dogs are welcome inside actually but perhaps four was one too many.

Dawn, in the apron was chatting to them.



I’m trying to keep it in my head to ring the grandchildren in NZ tonight around 9pm

The youngest one Finn has a new phone, his first mobile as he goes to middle school after Christmas.

I’ve been trying to remember all week so I must do it tonight.

It will be 10am in NZ.