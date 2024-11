Christmas fair

The last two days there has been a small Christmas fair in the village centre.

When I went for the paper this morning they were just opening up.

We didn’t go this year but it was busy yesterday I believe.



Off early tomorrow to pick up my new hearing aid. I could only get an appointment at 9am or late afternoon so plumped for the 9am one. Means I have to be away by 8am . Early for me these days of retirement!