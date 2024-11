Firing on all cylinders thank goodness.

Harry & I went into Blackpool Specsavers today to pick up my replacement hearing aid.

An early appointment so Blackpool was very very quiet.

Satisfactory appointment & they changed the ends so that they fit better.



You can see Blackpool Tower here where the Strictly Come Dancing Competition was held last night.



Marks & Spencer's back door on the right where we went afterwards for a toasted teacake & coffee.

At the bottom of this road you can see the sea.