Demo

A massive farming demonstration in London today.

I won’t go into it all as it’s political opinions but it’s caused massive unrest in the farming world which of course has been our life.

It would mean paying inheritance tax when the farm passes from father to son even though no assets & the family farm to carry on through the generations.

Farming is a 365 12 hour working day with little profit & it has to be in your blood to carry on.

There is a leeway to pay the tax over ten years but many farms could not find the money to pay thousands every year so would have to give up farming.

We actually made very little farming, all the assets are in the buildings & land but you don’t sell those if the family want to keep farming.



Asset rich cash poor.



I doubt the government will back down but the threshold needs to be raised.



They are trying to stop miiloinares buying up land to avoid taxes….quite agree but they will still but any land that comes in the market for solar panels ect!



No Farmers No food!



Sorry I seem to have got a bit carried away here. My apologies!